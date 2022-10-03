Kovacevski should not mislead the public, SDS has already acknowledged the latest affair. The company founded by Kovacevski, Pikcell Group, is at the center of the solar cartel that turned over 26 million euros, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

The company of Kovacevski’s close friend received almost 2 million euros only from state contracts since SDS is in power, and at the time when Kovacevski was the deputy minister of finance, it concluded a contract worth over 2 million euros with EVN. And all this is happening while the people are paying more expensive electricity bills, companies have 5 times higher electricity charges, and hundreds are closing every month. The hypocrisy of SDS is enormous. While people suffer, they spin millions. Kovacevski should not run away, confess, and resign, says the party.