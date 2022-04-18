Kovacevski to ask for the opening of Macedonian cultural centers in Bulgaria, as well as the protection of Macedonians, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski should come out and not hide from the citizens. He silenced Petkov’s visit and did not ask for reciprocity.

Additionally, Kovacevski did not remind Petkov that coming to Bitola is a great opportunity for him to apologize for the victims of the Bulgarian fascists in Macedonia.