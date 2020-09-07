The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski announced at Monday’s press conference a major protest on Wednesday at 6 pm which will start in front of the Ministry of Justice building and will end outside the Energy Regulatory Commission building.

He warned that the country was entering a debt scenario caused by the economic tsunami that is destroying the living standard of citizens. “We have a rich government, but poor people. This is due to the government that made a pact with the crime called mafia, an association of people from different political parties but with one goal, personal interest and gain on the backs of the people,” Mickoski said.

Everything I warned about in the economy came true. They spent one billion euros, and the results are negative, unemployment is rising, businesses are collapsing, exports are in the red, and today we have the worst historical decline in Gross Domestic Product. I will repeat the historically worst decline in GDP. That billion was put in their pocket before the elections and was not used wisely, but as a bribe. The mafia was buying votes, instead of helping the businesses, the mafia was getting rich with this money, while the people were getting poorer. One billion euros has been spent and there are no results, he said.



I urge citizens to come out and protest at 6 pm on Wednesday, September 9. The Ministry of Justice will be the starting point and the Energy Regulatory Commission the final destination. Electricity is expensive and people are poor, Mickoski said.

He said the protest will be the first in the series of protests in the coming period.

Mickoski noted it is time for all dissatisfied political parties, intellectuals, trade unions, associations and individuals to unite against the ruling authorities, which continue to get rich at the people’s expense.