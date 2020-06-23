VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to promote the “Renewal” program Macedonia 23.06.2020 / 10:24 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, will promote the party’s “Renewal” election program today at 13 h. The promotion can be watched live on Mickoski’s Facebook page. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan Mickoskirenewal Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 23.06.2020 Mickoski: I commit to GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent each year, unemployment below 10 percent Macedonia 23.06.2020 Mickoski: Macedonia must change, and the change you want to see is the “Renewal” Macedonia 17.06.2020 Memorial plaque to mark the 30th anniversary of VMRO-DPMNE’s founding unveiled Macedonia News Macedonia opens borders on Friday, restaurant restrictions are also being lifted Skopje Appeals Court postpones criminal case trials after two judges test positive Skopje’s main hotspot of Cair now has more than 400 active corona cases 4 patients die, 118 new Covid-19 cases registered in Macedonia The choice is renewal, renewal is coming and renewal will win Mickoski: Macedonia must change, and the change you want to see is the “Renewal” LIVE: Promotion of VMRO-DPMNE’s election program Doncev denies audio and video recordings: Their purpose is to politically degrade me .
