Macedonia

4 patients die, 118 new Covid-19 cases registered in Macedonia

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that 1,362 tests have been performed and 118 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 4 patients have died, while 74 have recovered. Most of the confirmed cases were registered in Skopje – 55. The rest were reported in Kumanovo (2),...