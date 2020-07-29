Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE was Wednesday in the village of Vranestica, near Kicevo where he welcomed the traditional cavalry that is on its way to Krusevo, where it should arrive on August 2, Ilinden.
In Vranestica to welcome the Ilinden cavalry ahead of the holiday which is the main pillar of our struggle for freedom and statehood, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
Во Вранешница на пречек на илинденската коњаница во пресрет на празникот кој е носечкиот столб на нашата борба за слобода и државност.
