The celebration of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, instead of a state agenda, became a party-political promotion, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

If they really cared about the spirit of the Framework Agreement, then the money from the celebration would be reallocated and given for the reconstruction of schools in Tetovo, Gostivar, Kumanovo or to solve the issue with drinking water in Tetovo. And, of course, they would be best used to service the firefighting planes. Instead, the ruling coalition favored crime over coexistence. The biggest threat to the Framework Agreement is the government that divides the people into those who are with them and the people who are not, say from VMRO-DPMNE.

The party demands that the government to give answers whether the celebration of the Framework Agreement and the postponement of the measures for the sake of the celebration means evidence for the complete politicization of the process and at the same time the false care for the health of the citizens.