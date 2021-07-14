VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will meet with supporters in Skopje’s Gazi Baba district this evening, to discuss the party’s platform – Macedonia for all. The event begins at 20h at the Gazi Baba square.
This is part of the pre-campaign for the coming municipal elections, and Mickoski and other party representatives will discuss their platform that was recently revealed during the anniversary of the party founding in Ohrid.
We will discuss the basis of the solutions we are offering and the basic principles we will use to help our economy recover. We need the rule of law, real support to businesses, investment in know-how and cooperation with the business community, Mickoski said during the presentation of the platform.
