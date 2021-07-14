VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will meet with supporters in Skopje’s Gazi Baba district this evening, to discuss the party’s platform – Macedonia for all. The event begins at 20h at the Gazi Baba square.

This is part of the pre-campaign for the coming municipal elections, and Mickoski and other party representatives will discuss their platform that was recently revealed during the anniversary of the party founding in Ohrid.