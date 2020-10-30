Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE proposes free testing once a month for all health professionals who are in need and who are at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19.

During the Covid pandemic, in order to protect those who take care about our health and save lives, I propose the Government and the Ministry of Health to provide and organize free testing once a month for all health professionals in need and who are at the highest risk of getting infected, says Mickoski.

According to Mickoski, due to the specifics of their profession, they are forced to pay for testing several times a month, because there are no available testing appointments through their family doctors, the system does not allow it or the first available appointment is too late.