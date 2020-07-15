VMRO-DPMNE leads in Skopje’s Aerodrom with 2:1 Macedonia 15.07.2020 / 22:07 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The initial results are starting to arrive from party headquarters. According to unofficial results, VMRO-DPMNE has convincing lead in Skopje’s Aerodrom municipality. The ratio VMRO-DPMNE – SDSM/Besa in this municipality is 2:1. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin aerodromparliamentary elections 2020 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 15.07.2020 Osmani declared DUI victory all over Tetovo Macedonia 15.07.2020 VMRO-DPMNE declares victory in Aerodrom, Gazi Baba, Kratovo, Sveti Nikole, Prilep… Macedonia 15.07.2020 Osmani: Concept of Albanian prime minister greatly supported Macedonia News Osmani declared DUI victory all over Tetovo SDSM claims it leads by three seats VMRO leads SDSM in the first three districts, tied in the fourth, down in the fifth DUI is already celebrating in Cair with gunshots Electoral Commission website went down just as the results were supposed to begin pouring in VMRO-DPMNE declares victory in Aerodrom, Gazi Baba, Kratovo, Sveti Nikole, Prilep… Alliance rejects DUI request for a unified bloc behind the demand for an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister Janusev: VMRO is winning all over Macedonia .
