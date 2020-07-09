VMRO-DPMNE leads with 4% ahead of SDSM in a poll conducted by the Habeas Corpus Institute, which focuses on legal and political system issues.

The public opinion poll was conducted on a stratified sample of 1,203 respondents between June 29 and July 3, 2020.

Asked “Which political party would you vote for in the elections on July 15?”, 16.8% of the respondents answered for the SDSM / Besa coalition, while 20.8% of them said they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE.

The institute measured the ratings of the leading candidates of the two largest political parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM and adjusted the values of those two political blocs by electoral districts.

In addition, the results show that the VMRO-DPMNE candidates lead in five electoral districts ahead of the candidates of the SDSM/Besa coalition “We can”.

Results by electoral districts:

The Institute states that the research took into account the ethnographic map, demographic representation, gender and age of the respondents. At the same time, care was taken when entering the questionnaire and the results of the last parliamentary elections. The poll was conducted by telephone using landline and mobile telephone.

The results are with a margin of error +-2.

The poll was ordered by the Habeas Corpus Institute and the results are used for internal political and sociological research.