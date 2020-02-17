VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski stated that the VMRO-DPMNE legal team and the legal commission would consider all options for assessing the procedure in the Parliament on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office.
While I was a Member of Parliament such thing did not happen or it did not happen a law not to be passed and then the Speaker of Parliament to say we will repeat the vote, this does not apply, because it does not suit us. For the first time I have witnessed a situation where the law has not been passed and the voting is repeated in five minutes. Of course, the Constitutional Court is an institution that has to make a statement on this matter because there was no clear will and the figures were not reached. If there are other instruments today, our legal team will certainly say them, Nikoloski said.
Vice President Nikoloski also commented on the position of officials in Brussels who say it is good that this law has been passed ahead of the possibility of obtaining a date for negotiations.
Any official outside of Macedonia certainly sees the results, and the result is that the law has been passed, and what the content of the law is something that will be evaluated if and when negotiations are opened. They are currently watching the law being passed, welcoming it as any other deal beforehand. What worries me about this part, I think, is that as the elections come, there will be a polarization of our supporters, the Socialists on the one hand, and on the other, the right-wing in the European People’s Party. Those messages have been abused in the past, I do not see that they will not be abused in the campaign, said Nikoloski.
