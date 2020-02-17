Vice President Nikoloski also commented on the position of officials in Brussels who say it is good that this law has been passed ahead of the possibility of obtaining a date for negotiations.

Any official outside of Macedonia certainly sees the results, and the result is that the law has been passed, and what the content of the law is something that will be evaluated if and when negotiations are opened. They are currently watching the law being passed, welcoming it as any other deal beforehand. What worries me about this part, I think, is that as the elections come, there will be a polarization of our supporters, the Socialists on the one hand, and on the other, the right-wing in the European People’s Party. Those messages have been abused in the past, I do not see that they will not be abused in the campaign, said Nikoloski.