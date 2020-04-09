Macedonia is on its knees. There will be no mass testing, and the virus is taking toll without proper reactions by the authorities. The number of deaths and infections is increasing daily, and institutions are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the situation. There is no proper management, nor preventive action, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Thursday.

The scale of the epidemic is huge, and the SDSM government is not taking steps to curb the health and economic crisis. The inability of this government has led to about 15,000 citizens from the catering sector to be left without jobs. The latest polls and statistics show that over 160,000 citizens have been fired as a result of the economic crisis, and SDSM and the Government are directly to blame for that, VMRO-DPMNE says.

The SDSM government should put aside vanity and accept VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals to help the citizens and the Republic of Macedonia, emphasizes VMRO DPMNE.