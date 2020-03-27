The Republic of Macedonia is second in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the Balkans, according to the number of inhabitants. Croatia, which is ahead of us, has 102 infected per million inhabitants, while our country is followed by Montenegro with 83 infected per million inhabitants. Due to inadequate care in the country, 12 percent of those infected are doctors, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that every citizen must protect themselves and their families and the health of all citizens.

All of this must be overcome, and the medical staff must be protected. VMRO-DPMNE’s Health Commission proposes the following:

1. All healthcare professionals to have a sufficient amount of protective gear.

2. Prepare a White Plan for the healthcare institutions in the country to prepare for the worst case scenario. This plan means capacity building and an elaborated scenario of escalation of situation.

3. Mass testing of risk groups, returnees from the diaspora, testing of young people through testing of a representative sample of this group, regular testing and planed protection of doctors and healthcare professionals.

4. Organizing quarantines with adequate conditions.

VMRO-DPMNE, as a party that is always on the side of all citizens, supports all medical and healthcare workers and will support any measure that will mean greater protection for doctors and healthcare workers.

The government is obliged and must provide sufficient resources to protect the medical staff, to provide safety and healthcare for everyone, because every life matters.

