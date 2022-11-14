Macedonia with SDS is second in Europe in terms of the rate of misery, the people cannot even buy basic products. Macedonia is second (third if Turkey is included) at the top of the list in Europe according to the Misery Index, which is a combination of the annual inflation rate and unemployment rate, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The misery index shows that the rate of suffering in Macedonia is enormous. And this can be seen from the fact that two minimum salaries do not cover the consumption basket.

Inflation stands at 20%, and the increase in prices of food and beverages is over 30% in one year. The real increases are much higher because the prices of the most basic products have increased by 100%.

What the citizens bought 2 years ago with 500 denars, now they cannot buy even with 1,000 denars.

The misery that is the consequence of the bad economic policies of SDS, caused by the inflation that the government itself did not prevent, and high unemployment is eating away at the standard. A growing number of people are suffering.

This government does not have the capacity to get Macedonia out of the chaos it has plunged into. That is why elections and changes to this anti-Macedonian government are needed, the party underlines.