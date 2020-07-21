Macedonia with SDSM and Zaev every day reaches a new peak of Covid-19 infections. Zaev and Filipce, instead of taking care of the health of the citizens, take care only of their political points. In the midst of the crisis, the government was thinking politically, not professionally, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

The situation is out of control from the very beginning, when SDSM did not listen to the advice of VMRO-DPMNE and did not conduct mass screening tests on the population, in order to separate all potential infections in time. The second wave started when, in a situation when the infection was subsiding, SDSM activists went out and distributed bribes across the country during the curfew. Breaking the curfew and the state of emergency decrees for maintaining distance and wearing protective equipment they directly endangered the health of the citizens. The epilogue of ignorant behavior is 10 new victims. Thus, the number of citizens who lost their lives due to the coronavirus and the negligence of the government rose to 432.

The numbers are staggering regarding the number of infections as well, which has risen to 9,249. That’s 7,249 more cases than Filipce’s predictions, reads the statement of VMRO DPMNE.