VMRO-DPMNE claims that in the past 4 years in office, Zaev and his mafia have not build anything, they only have been selling.
The ruling mafia led by Zoran Zaev is obviously moving toward complete sale of Macedonia. The last in the series of announcements is the sale of Macedonian Posts, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.
After the liquidation of the Eurostandard bank through which the payment operations were performed, the liquidity of the Macedonian Post is in free fall. And now the ruling mafia finds it easiest for them to start a new top business, sell state property and thus buy another month of social peace, the party said.
