The scandalous spending of public money by Bojan Maricic on eating at fancy restaurants only shows what a hypocritical government the SDSM and DUI government is, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Maricic spent 313 thousand denars on steaks, medallions, trout, drinks, wines and what not, at a time when half a million citizens live on 150 denars a day. Just one meal of Maricic cost 17 thousand denars, one worker’s salary in Macedonia, at a time when thousands of families barely make ends meet.

This government has spent millions of euros since the beginning of the year on coffees, flowers, gold-plated forks, and at the same time it is asking the people to save and tighten their belts, said the opposition party.

That is why the people are angry. The government lies and humiliates the people at every step. That’s why changes are needed, this government must fall, said VMRO-DPMNE.



