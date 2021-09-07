The permit produced by Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov does not cover the large addition he is making to his house, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

This permit covers reconstruction, which means redoing the facade or other work that doesn’t alter the size of the house. In reality, Silegov is adding two floors on the house. He does not have a permit for that, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.

The party called on the municipal authorities in Karpos to demolish Silegov’s addition.