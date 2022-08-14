One cannot hide the positive emotions when being present at an event like this when here in sports Butel, in Ljubanci, we launch a playground like this, which has a European character. I expect many children in the following period to use the same and grow into top athletes here from Ljubanci who will promote our Macedonia abroad. Because there is no bigger promoter for a country than an athlete, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during Sunday’s visit to Ljubanci.

All this really looks very good, thanks to the construction company Zikol which made large donation to this sports field here in Ljubanci in the municipality of Butel to have this appearance and I hope that the rest of the socially responsible companies in Macedonia will follow the example of this company. I will mention once again that the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE build and encourage companies to be socially responsible and donate to the environment, unlike the government which persistently only steals and is not interested in social responsibility or the welfare of the population in Macedonia, he said.

While someone works dedicatedly for the citizens, some of those citizens steal persistently, but not for long. In a short time from today, there will be responsibility for everyone who has committed a crime. I promise about that, emphasized Mickoski.