Municipal officials elected from VMRO-DPMNE will work to bring in foreign investments, said the party’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during the Konrad Adenauer Foundation event in Prilep today. Nikoloski accused the SDSM – DUI Government of completely failing in this task, and said that the VMRO mayors and other local officials will take this task upon themselves.

Regardless of their limited authority, they will do all they can to bring in new jobs. We will do what the SDSM and DUI Government fails to do, Nikoloski said.