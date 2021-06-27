MPs from VMRO-DPMNE Dajanco Eftimov, Brane Petrusevski and Daniela Hristova met Sunday with citizens across the country, where it was pointed out that the government instead of solving the problems of the citizens, it additionally creates problems, indicating that a future government led by VMRO-DPMNE will work in the interest of all citizens and will create a better life for all.

In the settlement of Pero Cico, where the most unsuccessful Minister Oliver Spasovski lives, we emphasized that the Ministry of Interior issued 215 passports and personal documents to international criminals, drug lords from Serbia, Montenegro, Italy, Turkey, Albania, gathered the whole underground and gave them Macedonian passports to move freely around the world. And instead of the top officials being held accountable, it all ended with prison sentences for several clerks, leaving the big fish untouched. It is time to end the divisions generated by the harmful policies of Zaev and SDSM, wrote Petrusevski.

MP Eftimov said in Drazevo Selo that no one from the government came to hear the problems of the locals, adding that while SDSM underestimates the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE respects them.

In Makedonska Kamenica, in the last four years, as if time has stopped!