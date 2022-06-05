Party leader Hristijan Mickoski defends the positions of Macedonia in the EPP and in the meetings with the Bulgarian representatives, the problems are created by SDSM. Mickoski told the entire EPP Congress that Macedonia is facing aggression from Bulgaria, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski asked the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry to lift the veto on the start of negotiations. Unlike Mickoski. SDSM and Kovacevski are silent. It took them days to condemn the opening of a Bulgarian club called Vanco Mihajlov. And their mentor Zaev created the problem with Bulgaria when he said that the Macedonian and Bulgarian people are the same people, and that they speak the same language. Zaev destroyed the Macedonian positions and annihilated the nation, said the party.

VMRO-DPMNE says that because of SDSM now Macedonia is disputed.