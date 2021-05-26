The government’s procurement of 45 vehicles for ministers and directors in the midst of a crisis is a disgraceful waste of public money. Citizens are begging for donations for treatment, begging for donations for food, begging for work and survival, and SDSM is throwing millions at luxury, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

The madness does not stop. After the announcement for procurement of 45 vehicles by the government, the HIF has already procured 2 luxury limousines for the two directors Stevo Krstevski and Faton Ahmeti. The money for 47 vehicles would have provided 47 ambulances, but the people are not a priority of this government, but personal comfort. Additionally, the government is wasting money at a time when it says it will raise taxes. They will take from the people, in order to have luxury, the party points out.

VMRO-DPMNE says it wants to stop this wasting.

We demand that the contracts for procurement of vehicles be terminated and that the money be reallocated for the purchase of ambulances or other necessary things, said VMRO-DPMNE.