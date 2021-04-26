VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament left today’s session in relation to the no confidence motion against Minister Oliver Spasovski, and said they will not attend the vote and announced no confidence motion against Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

Today we will allow you to play Parliament on your own. Keep playing theater, but the people, the public will condemn your behavior. VMRO-DPMNE will not be attending the vote, be calm Minister Spasovski, they will defend you, but you will not have the opportunity to hear what the opposition thinks because we will leave the session, and we will no confidence motion against you, Mr. Xhaferi. You silenced the opposition, you did not allow us to talk about the no confidence motion against the ministers Ljupco Nikolovski and Bojan Maricic. That is why we will leave the session now, “said Nikola Micevski, coordinator of VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament.