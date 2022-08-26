VMRO-DPMNE MPs will not support the proposals for amending the Constitution and they will not pass in the Parliament, said the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

According to him, the government has the choice to submit the proposal for constitutional changes to the Parliament and see if there is support for them or not.

Here I call on the government to submit this proposal to the Parliment to see that they do not have the support of the deputies of VMRO-DPMNE. The proposals for constitutional changes will not pass in the Parliament and after that we will go to early parliamentary elections, because the government is delegitimized and in no way can this coalition of SDSM and DUI remain in power, said Nikoloski, adding that early parliamentary elections “should to take place, let the people say their own opinion”.

According to him, VMRO-DPMNE has not given up on the referendum on the “French proposal”, but is actively and intensively working on its organization.