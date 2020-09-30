Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski will become the first president of the country that made unconstitutional decisions after losing the support of the opposition in the Parliament.

MP Antonio Milososki on behalf of VMRO-DPMNE recently announced in Parliament that the opposition will not vote to confirm 5 decrees declaring a state of emergency by Pendarovski.

Milososki cited three reasons for this decision: first, bad results in the battle against Covid-19, second, deteriorating economic conditions that led to declaring a state of emergency and third, abuse of the state of emergency for bribery and passing laws that should not have been passed such as the marijuana law and others.

Milososki says answers should be sought from the Government, Pendarovski and the Constitutional Court what will happen now regarding the possible constitutional crisis.