The opposition VMRO-DPMNE said that local authorities and public companies allocate up to 30% of the income to pay for electricity.

Half a billion euros will be spent on electricity due to the misbehavior and criminal activities of the Kovacevski government. Kovacevski first said that 150 million euros would be needed to cover the crisis for the purchase of electricity, and then they came out with information after the meeting with Pendarovski and claimed that 300 million euros were needed. But again, they are not telling the truth, because when they do the calculations, they forget about the economy and the local governments. And instead of working all year to prevent the shortage and high prices, they are dedicated to the transportation of coal and fuel oil, whoever transports it or which company procures it, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.