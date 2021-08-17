New uncorrupted candidates with the greatest support among the citizens is the offer of VMRO-DPMNE for the upcoming local elections, said the party.

Candidates who have a vision, plan and strategy for improving the living standards of citizens, as well as for building and developing each municipality. The offer of VMRO-DPMNE candidates for the local elections that will be held on October 17 includes renown professionals, businessmen, doctors and social workers. A new force in politics that will bring changes in every municipality, new jobs, new streets and new infrastructure. Candidates who will contribute to the development and prosperity in their environment, who in their programs will have a place for every citizen to feel that they are involved in creating and building their municipality, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The candidates will be in a daily communication with the people, and will work responsibly and wholly committed to the citizens, added the party.

