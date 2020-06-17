There must be red lines in negotiations with neighbors, to maintain dignity and respect for one’s own people, you must be masters to pursue foreign policy, said VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Blagica Lasovska on the “Samo vistina” show. She pointed out that the new government led by VMRO-DPMNE will not negotiate whether we are Macedonians or Goce Delcev’s nationality.

Regarding the Agreement with Bulgaria, there are no talks on whether I am Macedonian. There are no talks on whether Goce Delcev was Macedonian or Bulgarian. Please, we must have red lines, at what level did we, as Macedonians, come down to? We must keep the Macedonian national dignity, says Lasovska.