VMRO-DPMNE MP, Bojan Stojanovski, stressed on Wednesday that care should be taken what kind of people are sent to missions representing our country. He pointed to the case of sending a medical team to Kabul trained in Norway, whose members, he said, were assessed by Norwegian experts as unable to perform the job on their own.

The Norway expert team assessed that the chief surgeon in the medical team in Kabul does not know how to perform basic surgical interventions. The other medics were said to be doing a good job. But the remark was about the surgeon leading the medical team. We should be careful who we send to these missions, said Stojanovski.