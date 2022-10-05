The obligations of the VMRO-DPMNE have been fulfilled, the contacts have been shared, and the meetings have been arranged, after which the Government should adjust the quantities of gas and fuel oil, the party briefs.

After almost two hours of the meeting I can say that as I was worried before the meeting, I share the same concern right after the meeting. I think that in the coming period it is necessary to work hard, to overcome all the problems that will obviously happen to us because the initial scenario that we all have as an assumption, which is that the three blocs in REC Bitola will be functional, one block in REC Oslomej, the two turbines in Negotino, including the good condition of the hydro potential, strengthened by TE-TO Skopje, is essentially difficult to realize, pointed out the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski after Tuesday’s meeting in the Government with the Prime Minister, which lasted 2 hours.