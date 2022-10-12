VMRO-DPMNE says that the measures offered by the government are a simple marketing trick. They believe that they are neither timely, nor targeted, nor are they a solution to the problems. They are just buying time while the crisis metastasizes.

These ideas of the government do not provide an answer to the energy crisis which is already creating an economic and social crisis and is the key factor for inflation and the collapse of the standard and economic activity. That is why VMRO-DPMNE, as a state-building party, offers a package of 5 specific measures that should help both citizens and companies. First, we suggest that the night surpluses and the surpluses of electricity produced by ELEM during the weekends be offered to the domestic economy. Until now, the government sold it through shady deals to merchants, with such merchants filling their pockets at the expense of Macedonian companies and citizens. Second, the Government should cover half of the difference between the price of electricity paid by the companies and the price on the regulated market. In this way, with approximately 50 million euros, thousands of jobs that are suspended due to the insolvency of the companies will be protected, according to the party.

The third measure they propose is for citizens to introduce a VAT-free weekend for basic food products.

We assume that Kovacevski knows what the basic food products are and knows that the citizens buy them the most and they are raised from 50 to 100%. This measure will directly protect the standard of citizens. Fourth, postponement of the introduction of graduated taxation planned by the government. In this way, not only the standard of the population will be protected, but it will also affect the liquidity of the companies. Fifth, to provide more fresh money for the economy through the sterilization of treasury bills in the National Bank. This will help to save many jobs and will not allow the closure of companies. Let’s remind that 12 thousand companies were closed in a year, which is a black record for Macedonia. We expect the government to take into account these specific measures proposed by VMRO-DPMNE. The self-righteousness of the government has so far only produced crises. Because of their incompetence, Macedonia has the lowest level of GDP growth, the highest rate of inflation and the accelerated growth of poverty, said the party.