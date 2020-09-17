Mile Janakieski, the defendant in the “Centar incidents” case today in court read a letter from his lawyer Dangov to VMRO-DPMNE. In it, the party confirms that Janakieski was not a member of the Executive Committee of the party nor a coordinator of the Municipal Committee in Centar.

This is one of the few pieces of material evidence that has been accepted by the court. Tomislav Lazarov, on the other hand, claimed that Janakieski was the coordinator for Centar and that he and the party were behind the protests in front of the Municipality.