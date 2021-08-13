The celebration of the 20 years of the Ohrid Framework Agreement turned into a party event, not a state celebration and that is why VMRO-DPMNE did not attend such a decoration, said the party.

The party emphasizes that now is not the time or place for party political promotions in a time of declared crisis and in a time of worsening Covid situation the country.

Instead of spending the money on political parties, the government of SDSM and DUI should have allocated it to much more productive and important things for the citizens and the state at the moment. They could have used the money for the reconstruction of schools, water supply and sewerage systems in the Polog region, and they could buy several new firefighting trucks to prevent another catastrophe with forest fires.