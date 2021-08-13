The celebration of the 20 years of the Ohrid Framework Agreement turned into a party event, not a state celebration and that is why VMRO-DPMNE did not attend such a decoration, said the party.
The party emphasizes that now is not the time or place for party political promotions in a time of declared crisis and in a time of worsening Covid situation the country.
Instead of spending the money on political parties, the government of SDSM and DUI should have allocated it to much more productive and important things for the citizens and the state at the moment. They could have used the money for the reconstruction of schools, water supply and sewerage systems in the Polog region, and they could buy several new firefighting trucks to prevent another catastrophe with forest fires.
The biggest enemies of the Ohrid Framework Agreement are exactly SDSM and DUI with the daily robbery of the citizens, the crime and the tenders for their close people and with the daily divisions of the citizens. The parade will end today, the money will be spent, the celebration will pass, and the reality will remain. Young people will leave Macedonia again, companies will close, people will lose their jobs due to the incompetence and crime of the SDSM-DUI duo, said VMRO-DPMNE.
