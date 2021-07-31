Pendarovski is changing the 30-year tradition of the celebration of the Ilinden holiday, said the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE Marija Miteva, answering a reporter’s question about the new concept of the celebration of the Republic Day announced by President Stevo Pendarovski.

When a person does not have a vision for the Republic of Macedonia, you cannot even expect that he will have something to say. And that is the result. We are really surprised and this is a shameful and non-statehood move, says Miteva.

As it was announced yesterday for the first time this year for the celebration of the Ilinden holiday, the president will not deliver an address at Meckin Kamen in Krusevo, but will have a short video address of two minutes instead.