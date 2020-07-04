The conservative VMRO-DPMNE party pledged to finalize the process of decentralization, by increasing the share of revenue received by municipal governments, and by further transfering publicly owned property to them.

We will turn all tax revenue from agriculture and all receipts from re-zoning directly to the municipalities and we will increase the percentage of income and VAT tax that are given to the municipal authorities. The VMRO-DPMNE led Government will finance regional projects and projects between municipalities, in order to bring a greater level of equality between the regions, and the degree of financial transfers to the regions will be based on the level of their economic development, VMRO said in a press release.