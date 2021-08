VMRO-DPMNE presented Friday another 19 candidates for mayors in the October 17 local elections, with one of the confirmed candidates being actor Toni Mihajlovski for Kumanovo.

Presenting the new candidates, Vladimir Misajlovski, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, said that Mihajlovski is a successful and awarded theater and television actor and comedian.

Aleksandar Stojkoski, a radiologist and former MP, was confirmed for Gjorce Petrov, while Kiril Pecakov, MP and pediatric dentistry specialist will officially run for Ohrid mayor.

The other candidates for mayors are: Butel – Darko Kostovski, Makedonski Brod – Zarko Ristevski, Sveti Nikole – Dejan Vladev, Makedonska Kamenica – Dimco Atanasovski, Berovo – Eleonora Raskovska, Caska – Zoran Zdravevski, Gradsko – Kiro Nackov, Proibistip – Marijan Milenkovski, Vinica – Mile Petkov. Pehcevo – Aleksandar Kitanski, Lozovo – Bosko Cvetkovski, Karbinci – Viktor Paunov, Cesinovo Oblesevo – Dalibor Angelov, Zelenikovo – Kosta Manevski, Demir Hisar – Nikola Najdovski, Mavrovo and Rostuse – Mevmed Xhaferi