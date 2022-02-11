VMRO-DPMNE proposed a 20 percent increase in the retirement incomes, that would kick in in April. Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO group in Parliament, said that the proposal will correspond to the inflationary rise in the everyday staple items and the energy prices.

All retirees have the right to a decent life, with enough money to cover their basic food, heating and medicine expenses. With the rise in the minimum wage, it is appropriate to ensure equality to the retirees as well, Micevski said.

He called on the SDSM – DUI led majority in Parliament to aprpove the proposal, just like VMRO approved the SDSM proposal to increase the minimum wage to 300 EUR per month.