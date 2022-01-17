VMRO-DPMNE calls on the Education Ministry to postpone the start of the school year for two weeks. Pupils are currently on their winter break, and the number of coronavirus cases is exploding, largely as result of the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the spread of the omicron variant.

We call on the Government to devote some time to education in its first day in office. The coronavirus infection rate is not declining, and the infected include many children and pupils. In order to prevent overburdening of the public healthcare system, we propose that the winter break is extended by two weeks, the Education Commission of the opposition party said in a statement.