A holder of a position like Afrim Gashi is followed by a mandatory protocol and constant escort. The opposite situation, unaccompanied and unsecured is a sanctionable offence.

According to SDS, should the laws have been broken in the case of Afrim Gashi? , asks VMRO-DPMNE.

This country has institutions. SDS finds it hard to understand why in their time ministers played football in the office during working hours, police officers hit spiders, Kalashnikovs were fired in Ahmeti’s presence, and Oliver Spasovski handed out passports to mobsters.

The time of arbitrariness ended with a change of government.