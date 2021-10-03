During the VMRO-DPMNE rally in Skopje’s Karpos district, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the voters to put an end to the criminal mismanagement of the municipality. He noted that the outgoing SDSM appointed Mayor of Karpos Stefan Bogoev was one of the key suspects in the major Racket corruption scandal, and was shielded by his powerful contacts from full scrutiny.

SDSM promised to build a recreational center for retirees in Karpos, and subsidized retirement homes. You all know how that story ended – with a major court trial, Mickoski said.

Bogoev was close to fraudster Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who also rose highly in the SDSM ranks, and became an associate of party leader Zoran Zaev and specially of the SDSM linked Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. The group was working on setting aside publicly owned land in Karpos for a subsidized retirement homes scheme, but the deal collapsed as Boki 13 kept extorting money from the businessmen he lined up to support the deal. Bogoev decided to withdraw from the race in Karpos and is being appointed by Zaev to another highly lucrative position – head of the Customs Office. Meanwhile, Boki 13 is standing trial for the scheme, with Bogoev shielded from investigation.