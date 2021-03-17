VMRO-DPMNE says that Dragi Raskovski and Ljupco Nikolovski’s vacations in Mexico and Dubai cost as much as an apartment.

While a new quarantine is announced for the weekend and the closing of the borders, top government officials are going on luxury vacations in tropical destinations. Raskovski, instead of being held accountable for crime, went to Mexico, where a vacation costs around 20 thousand euros. Nikolovski finished with the butter, got tired and went to Dubai, where a vacation costs up to 10,000 euros. Raskovski and Nikolovski leave the country in a state of crisis, amid a health crisis and curfew. The people can hardly make ends meet, and Zaev’s people spend tens of thousands of euros on vacations, the party said.