The Skopje court handed a 3,000 EUR fine to VMRO-DPMNE after the party’s representative Dimitar Arsovski left a hearing today. The party and its officials are facing numerous politically motivated trials initiated by the Zaev regime, and this particular case seems designed to block VMRO funding in the run up to the municipal elections.

Arsovski left the hearing in protest as the SDSM appointed President of the court Ivan Dzolev (pictured) refuses to retire one of the judges, who is now of retirement age.