VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament gathered today and invited the ruling SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition to convene a session of the legislative body and to have the proposed economic stimulus packaged voted in. The offer comes as Prime Minister Zoran Zaev raised the idea of having President Stevo Pendarovski declare a state of emergency just because his coalition often lacks the 61 votes needed to open a session of Parliament.

We again call on Zaev and the ruling majority to convene an urgent session where we will unanimously support the fifth economic stimulus program. All members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE and our coalition are present and we are ready to vote for the bill, said Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO group in Parliament.

The issue is that Zaev wants to add numerous other bills from his own agenda to the list, and VMRO refuses to support that. The opposition party says it will only provide quorum for bills that are in the public interest.