VMRO-DPMNE resumes Wednesday with protests and blockades in Skopje and 10 other cities.

The blockades will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm, and will include key infrastructure points in three locations in Skopje, and in Ohrid, Bitola, Kicevo, Kavadarci, Prilep, Strumica, Veles, Stip and Kocani.

The party says that it is protesting against the new attempt to sell national and state interests by Zoran Zaev and Vlado Buckovski.