VMRO-DPMNE resumed Tuesday with the protests in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. For the fifth day in a row blockades take place in order to, as the party says, prevent the national shame that is being prepared for Macedonia by Zoran Zaev and his associates.

The party says that the protests continue because Zaev and Bujar Osmani are hiding what is being negotiated and what they are ready to accept from the Bulgarian declaration.