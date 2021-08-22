VMRO-DPMNE shared a picture of a white Skoda Octavia and asked if it’s true that this is the vehicle used by top police commander Mitko Danevski when he allegedly caused an accident while fleeing from a police patrol.

Danevski, commander of the elite Tiger unit, is suspected of taking the official vehicle to bring his lover and fellow officer to Mt. Vodno in violation of the ban on movement through forested areas. The ban is still in effect after the devastating forest fires earlier this month.

When a police patrol tried to intercept Danevski, he fled and the police patrol had an accident while pursuing him. Three officers were injured – one of them seriously. But the Interior Ministry is not revealing the name of the persons involved in the accident, or even the car license plates, which should be easily available.

The Ministry, led by Zoran Zaev and Oliver Spasovski, continues to report the suspect in this case as an unknown person. We are asking the Ministry to respond whether this is the vehicle that was involved in the accident? Was it used by Mitko Danevski at the time? We were given this evidence by whistleblowers from the police who were afraid that it will be destroyed if it’s not made public, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

Danevski was appointed to his position by the Zaev regime, and his brother is reportedly hired as part of the security team of several Government ministers.