VMRO-DPMNE has not received an invitation from the Government to have representatives in the working groups with Bulgaria, and if it receives an invitation, the opposition party will not participate because that would be a decoration of the government and would give legitimacy to their wrong functioning, said party spokesman Dimce Arsovski.

Answering a reporter’s question at a press conference, he added that the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs is the place where the government should participate and answer their questions.