VMRO-DPMNE says that SDSM lied to the citizens that the Macedonian language is guaranteed and no one disputes it.

The truth is that the SDSM, with its treacherous policies, opened the door for deniers to constantly dispute the Macedonian language and identity. The last proof of that is the statement of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which claims that they do not recognize the Macedonian language. This is a huge diplomatic defeat for Macedonia. The diplomacy of Kovacevski and Osmani allowed Bulgaria to prepare a document related to our accession to the EU, in which it disputes the Macedonian language and calls it a Bulgarian dialect. It is shameful and it is treason, reads the party’s statement.

The party points out that this government of SDSM and DUI did not guarantee anything is shown by the speeches and the statement of the spokesperson of the EC, which completely contradicts the assurances given by government officials.