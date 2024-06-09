SDSM is slowly becoming an isolated party. They did not support a systemic law, even though the vast two-thirds majority of MPs in the Parliament voted for a law, which showed that VMRO DPMNE has the capacity to lead a political process and provide support for important issues, the party statement says.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that, on the other hand, SDSM isolates itself and has shown that it is against state interests. If it was a tender, they would certainly have supported it, but not systemic laws, say VMRO-DPMNE.

– Normally, Venko Filipche was against it, and if it had been Panovski’s tender, he would have immediately supported it, just like when he was a minister. Just like Slavjanka Petrovska, who in her career is known for blunders and unfortunate statements. They made a parody of the SDSM leader race and through the prism of their struggle they make decisions in the Parliament.

Fortunately, the people sent these characters to history in the last elections. It is necessary for them to face responsibility now, it is stated in the announcement of VMRO-DPMNE.